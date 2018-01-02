Jeffrey Arthur Gates, age 67, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2017. He was born on July 10, 1950, in Tooele, Utah, to Shirley and Leone Gates.

Jeff married Elaine Tompkins on Oct. 14, 1972. Together they had two sons, Justin and Ryan.

Jeff enjoyed camping, hunting and the outdoors. He always had a good story to tell and brought laughter to everyone.

He retired from the Department of Agriculture and then worked doing what he loved, tending to plants, trees and meeting new people at Valley Nursery.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Elaine; son Ryan; granddaughter Madilyn; his father, Leone; brother Mike (Liz); sister Shellie (Sam); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Justin, and mother, Shirley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.