Jeffrey Lee Didericksen, our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 2, 2023.

Jeff was born in Tooele, Utah on July 12th, 1957 to Darrell J. and Colleen Thompson Didericksen. He was a man of service, humility, and love. He touched the lives of countless people around him, always giving from his heart and taking care of those closest to him.

Jeff was a natural athlete and participated in every sport, beginning with the Little League World Series at the age of 12, where they competed in the finals. He played football and baseball at Grantsville High School and then continued his football career at Snow College for a year. However, his greatest love was his mission to Sydney, Australia for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from 1976-1978, where he developed a deep love for the people and their country. Throughout his life Jeff served in many capacities in Priesthood, Young Men, Primary and church sports.

Jeff worked for Didericksen and Sons, his father’s construction business, where he operated heavy equipment. Together with his brother Mike and father Darrell, they later founded MJD Construction Inc. In more recent years, he worked for North American Industrial Services.

Jeff was not only dedicated to his work, but also to coaching little league football, baseball, and high school basketball. He made a great impact on the life of the kids he coached and they made a huge impact on his life as well.

Jeff’s family will always remember him as a caring and devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. His nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart, and he never missed any of their games. His passing has left a deep void in the lives of everyone who knew him.

Jeff will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. His selfless service, love, and dedication to others will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Darrell and Colleen, his brother Jim, and his nephew, Dustin. He is survived by his sisters Debbie Dana (Steve) and Michelle Tanner (Korlin), his brother Mike (Gail), and sister-in-law Valerie, and 47 nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 7, at the 9th Ward LDS chapel at 415 W. Apple Street in Grantsville from 10 to 11:45 am. The funeral services will follow at noon. Interment will be at the Grantsville Cemetery.