Oct. 2, 1981 — Feb. 15, 2023

Our beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend Jenifer Denice Gillespie Jacobsen, 41, of West Jordan, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family and lots of love.

Jenifer was born Oct. 2, 1981, to proud parents Robert G. Gillespie and Jenny (Tessie) Hammond in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jenifer was a very bright and happy child. She was given the nickname of “Boss” early on by her father. It turned out to be a very well suited name. She wore it well.

She grew up teaching her older sister Melodi the rules of the game. She later extended those same lessons to her three younger siblings Weston, Kortnee, and McKenzie. She was a very big part in the raising of her younger siblings. Getting them off to school, ensuring their safety, and teaching them how to “ride the big wave” by surfing down the stairs in an empty cardboard box. She did not miss it when it came to the care of others. If Jenifer became your friend you knew she would always be in your corner.

Jenifer grew up attending school in Grantsville, Utah, until moving to Sandy, Utah, where she finished her high school years and graduated from Jordan High School in 2000.

Jenifer worked at Harmons 7th Street in Midvale, Utah, for 15 years where she excelled in customer service. It was during this time she met the love of her life Louis Jacobsen. After a few weeks of dating, Louis proposed. They were married Sept. 23, 2005. They had a wonderful life together for 18 years. While they did not have any children, they had four fur babies whom they spoiled and cared for like they were their children.

As her health declined Louis took extra special care making sure she was as comfortable as possible.

Jenifer was preceded in death by her father Robert G. Gillespie, grandparents Dean and Karlla Hammond and Gerald Carter and Eleanor Gillespie, Jack Middleton, and her very special uncle Frank Gillespie.

Jenifer is survived by her loving husband Louis C. Jacobsen; parents Jenny (Tessie Hammond) and Jeff Middleton of Sandy, Utah; brother Weston (Christan) Gillespie of Kamas, Utah; sisters Melodi Brown of Sandy, Utah, Kortnee (Julio) Heise of Herriman, Utah, McKenzie (Briana) Stevens of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandparent Susan Middleton of Sandy, Utah; and in-laws Louis and Carma Jacobsen of Heber City, Utah. Jenifer also leaves behind nine beautiful nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to attend funeral services Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Grantsville West Stake Center, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held that same day from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Grantsville Cemetery.