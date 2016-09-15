Jensen-Springer

Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

September 15, 2016
Christian Springer and Rebekah Ann Jensen

Michael and Carol Jensen are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Rebekah Ann, to Christian Springer, son of Brent and Kelly Springer. They will be married on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in the Provo City Center Temple. A reception will be held that evening at the Jensen home from 6-9 p.m. and if we inadvertently missed any friends, please join us in our celebration. Chris and Rebekah will reside in Provo while Chris pursues his education and Rebekah teaches special education in the Nebo school district. We wish them the very best as they begin this new journey together!

