Jesi Michelle Wright Dewey

It is with tenderness that we share the passing of Jesi Michelle Dewey on April 11, 2023. Jesi was called home to serve a new mission by her Heavenly Father after a three-year lengthy battle kicking cancer’s trash in Oklahoma. She leaves behind the love of her life, Thomas James Dewey D.O. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, or as Jesi called him, her “saving grace,” and their three sons Greyson (11), her favorite sidekick, she absolutely loved their special time together; Tavin (6), her sweet boy who made her laugh daily; and Hollis (3), who she called her “cherry on top” because she loved him and his red hair.

Jesi embodied joy, adventure and, as many close to her can attest, never held still. Jesi’s smile lit up a room and could befriend a stranger anywhere then walk away with a bestie.

Jesi was born in West Jordan, Utah, March 21, 1985, to parents Terry and Dori Wright and siblings Tori and Hana. Jesi’s school career was incredibly busy participating in drill, cheer, and student council where she graduated from Grantsville High School in 2003. Later, Jesi attended Weber State University and met Thomas Dewey driving a separate car, stopped at a stop light. They pulled over, exchanged phone numbers, and quickly fell in love, marrying June 9, 2006.

As a graduate of Utah State University in interior design, Jesi interned in NYC and designed many exciting interiors varying from LDS temples, jails, million-dollar homes, and gave free advice to friends and neighbor’s homes. Jesi was incredibly creative, had an eye for a good bargain and willingly shared her talents with all.

Jesi had the Midas touch in whatever task, business idea or goal she set her mind to. She threw epic themed parties for any occasion, hungry for knowledge and never backed down from a challenge. Jesi took self-improvement seriously and tested her body, especially when the odds were stacked against her. Cancer would have to fit into her busy schedule because she had too much life to live. Jesi was a surfer, distance runner, dancer, and personal trainer. She taught Zumba, spin classes, pilates, and was a group fitness instructor. She often teased her clients at the end of their session when they were hot and tired, she would scream out “Tell me you love me.” They would scream “I love you, Jesi.”

Jesi was a hockey mom, karaoke queen, Harley Davidson rider with an iron butt, a sassy sister, a world-traveler, take action and make it happen fighter, an amazing daughter, mother, and wife. She was the wind under Thomas’s wings as he worked through his tedious schooling and residency program to become a doctor. Jesi served in many youth callings for her church, but especially loved her time working with the young women.

Up until her dying breath Jesi was smiling, she focused on building up those around her and concerned for them. She testified of her Heavenly Father’s plan reminding others that this life is only temporary, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jesi cherished her family and was their biggest cheerleader in their different activities and will continue to do so, on the other side. Jesi will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of getting to know her as a living angel.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family can give donations to the Dewey Boys Educational Fund at Arvest Bank in Jenks, Oklahoma, or Venmo @801-865-6515.

Jesi is survived by her spouse Thomas Dewey; sons Greyson Dewey, Tavin Dewey, Hollis Dewey; her parents Terry and Dori Wright of Pine Canyon, Utah; sister- and brother-in-law Tori and Nathan Hill of Pine Canyon, Utah; sister Hana Wright of Tooele, Utah with three nephews and one niece; parents-in-law Steven and Penney Dewey of Washington, Utah; brother-in-law Stuart Dewey of Washington, Utah; brother-in-law Shane and Morgan Dewey of Washington, Utah; sister-in-law Candace and David Higgins of St. George, Utah, with four nephews and two nieces; grandparent-in-law C. Daron Dewey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and grandmother-in-law Vona Dee Kenney of St. George, Utah.

A celebration of life memorial service for Jesi will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2245 N. Churchwood Road, Pine Canyon, Utah, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Visit with family memorial service at 11 a.m.