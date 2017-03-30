Jesse Horowitz’s parents working on healing and making a difference

‘Do Great Things With Your Life’ scholarship will be presented this spring in honor of Stansbury High student who was murdered ♦

The first year was a blur and the second year was the struggle to come to grips with what happened. Now three years after the death of their son, Jesse Horowitz’s parents are finally able to begin to heal.

Matthew Horowitz said he and Darcy are finding purpose in their lives, through support groups, their spirituality and their connection with Jesse’s friends as they grow up. Darcy is continuing her education and speaking to survivors of domestic abuse and families who have lost children.

While time has eased their anguish and pain, Matthew Horowitz said they live with the loss of Jesse every day.

“It’s a grief that never goes away,” he said.

The memory of Jesse inspired the Horowitzes to establish a scholarship in his honor, which is now in its fourth edition and backed by the nonprofit Jesse Horowitz Foundation.

The Jesse Horowitz “Do Great Things With Your Life” Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Stansbury High School senior. The award recipient must have a 2.5 GPA and be seeking a post-secondary education.

Applicants will receive extra consideration if they plan to attend Dixie State University, where Jesse intended to continue his education.

Matthew said he’s so proud that Jesse was remembered for being a good friend, protector and positive person and the scholarship cements that legacy.

“You want kids to do well and think of him when they do,” he said.

A GoFundMe campaign has already netted $3,680 of the $5,000 goal for the scholarship, with contributions from 43 donors in a month. Rockstar Pets and Back Stage Grooming pledged to donate $2 for every $1 donated up to $400 toward the scholarship effort.

The Horowitzes, who now live in Illinois, will return to Stansbury Park to present the scholarship to the recipient on May 22. It will be an opportunity for the Horowitzes to meet with friends in the community who meant so much to their son, and so much to them now, Matthew said.

“It’s like a homecoming pilgrimage,” he said.

The couple also intend to cover the costs of a Stansbury High School football player to attend football camp at Southern Utah University in Cedar City. Jesse attended the camp several times and it was a rite of passage, Matthew said.

“He always had a little pepe in his step and he was more mature,” Matthew said of Jesse, when he would return from camp.

Jesse was a standout football player at Stansbury High and planned to attend Dixie State University in St. George and play on the football team. He was viewed as a protector to other students who were bullied, Darcy said last year.

Jesse Horowitz was stabbed to death in April 2014 by Larry Beach, 21, in the aftermath of a fight involving Horowitz’s friend and Beach’s cousin. After that fight ended, an altercation broke out between Horowitz and Beach, which ended in Beach stabbing Horowitz several times before fleeing.

Beach, of San Antonio, was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. As part of his plea deal with the state, Beach was sentenced for manslaughter but his terms will be served consecutively.

Matthew said that three years since Jesse’s death, the Horowitzes feel a strong purpose to help those around them, whether it’s providing support to families facing the same tragedy or volunteering with local causes.

“Darcy is just amazing with that stuff,” he said.

For her part, Darcy continues to work toward her goal of becoming a public speaker to share her experiences as a parent who lost her child to violence and speak out against bullying. She’s taking a speech class and two English classes at a local college.

Darcy said it’s been positive to be around the younger college students who are about the same age that Jesse would be. She said she’s still not quite comfortable speaking in front of kids but has spoken to people with drug and alcohol addictions and is researching statistics on violence.

The Horowitzes said they are still in contact with many of Jesse’s friends and speak with them about topics that range from memories of Jesse to what they’re doing in their lives now. Two of Jesse’s friends now have children that share his middle name, Ray, according to Darcy.

The community support, spiritual guidance and aiding others has helped as they try to make a new life, Darcy said.

“It’s still hard every day but … I’m able to find some peace and joy along with my pain,” she said.

To donate to the Jesse Horowitz Scholarship Fund, go to www.gofundme.com/jessehorowitzfoundation or directly to the school at Stansbury High School, c/o Finance Office: Jesse Horowitz Scholarship, 5300 Stallion Way, Stansbury Park, UT 84074.

Students at Stansbury High School can apply for the scholarship through April 10.