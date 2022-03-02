Jessie Horowitz scholarship returns

It has been eight years since the Horowitz family lost their son, Jessie, but his legacy lives on through the Jessie Horowitz Scholarship offered at Stansbury High School each year.

Matthew and Darcy Horowitz are raising funds for this year’s scholarship, which provides a graduating student with money towards their college degree with a goal of $5,000. The goal of the scholarship is to help a student who has struggled to be able to attend college.

“I hope this scholarship allows a kid to get started with their life,” Darcy Horowitz said.

After applications flood in from eager high school seniors, the Horowitz’ choose who will receive the funds by sitting down and reading each application and essay.

“We pick the one that touches our hearts,” Darcy Horowitz explained about the selection process. “We pick the kid in need the most…Jessie probably has a part in helping us. It’s pretty tough to decide and I feel like my higher power helps me.”

This year’s essay question is “What is the most difficult challenge you’ve ever faced and how did you handle it?”

“We don’t want this scholarship to go to someone who has straight A’s,” Mathew Horowitz said. “We want it to go to someone who doesn’t have a lot of money and it would make a difference in their life.”

The scholarship was first offered the same year Jessie passed away. It allows the memory of Jessie Horowitz to live on.

“Jessie was full of love and laughter,” Darcy Horowitz said. “He was non-judgmental. I was so proud of him.”

Last year, the Horowitzes weren’t able to offer the scholarship, because of the pandemic. They were sad, because they enjoy coming back to Stansbury to visit their friends and friends of Jessie.

In 2020, the Horowitz’ had to present the scholarship virtually and they raised all of the money themselves, because they didn’t want to burden people during the pandemic.

“It’s been two years since we’ve been to Stansbury to present the scholarship,” Matthew Horowitz said.

“It has kind of saved my life being able to go back to Stansbury,” Darcy Horowitz said, speaking about their return this year.

This year, they will present the scholarship on Jessie Horowitz’s birthday, May 23.

To donate to the gofundme, visit gofundme.com and search “Jessie Horowitz.”

$1,375 out of the $5,000 goal has been raised this year from 12 donors and if the Horowitz’ receive more than $5,000 they will add it to the scholarship.

“It’s going to be a big deal this year,” Matthew Horowitz said.

Jessie Horowitz, who was 17 at the time, was killed in April 2014 by Larry Beach, now 27, in the aftermath of a fight involving Horowitz’ friend and Beach’s cousin. Beach was released from prison early last year after being sentenced to 35 years.

Horowitz was a football player at Stansbury High School and seen as a protector for those around him.

“He always stood up for kids who were bullied and befriended them,” Matthew Horowitz said about his son.