Job seekers invited to statewide virtual job fair 

100 employers with over 1,000 jobs on Sept. 24 ♦

The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Approximately 100 Utah employers will have more than 1,000 jobs available at the online event.

Employers participating in the job fair represent a wide range of industries and are offering full-time, part-time and telework positions, according to the DWS.

“While Utah’s unemployment rate is among the best in the country, there are still more than 66,000 Utahns looking for work,” said Loggins Merrill, director of the Workforce Development Division. “This free, online event provides a great opportunity for those job seekers to meet with lots of employers without even leaving their homes.”

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer.

After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov.

The Department of Workforce Services is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.