Jobs up and joblessness down in Tooele County, report says

‘Overall, the picture of Tooele County economy is positive’ ♦

The number of jobs available in Tooele County grew in August 2019 and the unemployment rate dropped, according to preliminary state data.

The 1.7% increase in jobs in the county for the month followed the statewide trend of a 3% increase in non-farm jobs statewide.

“The Utah economy continues functioning as a strong societal support,” said Mark Knold, senior economist at the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Job growth remains as one of the nations’ best, and that growth’s scope is extensive across the industrial spectrum. One of the few areas not increasing employment is brick-and-mortar retail establishments due to the rise of e-commerce.”

In Tooele County the number of non-farm jobs grew by 280 — or 1.7% — in August 2019, from 16,155 in August 2018 to 16,435 in 2019.

Most of the growth in Tooele County jobs has been in the information, construction and government sectors, according to the DWS.

The county’s largest employers are the Tooele County School District, Walmart Corporation, and the Department of Defense. Each has between 1,000 and 1,999 employees in the county, according to the DWS.

The next top employers in the county are U.S. Magnesium and Cabela’s with between 250 and 499 employees each.

DWS publicly reports employment in a range rather than specific numbers to protect confidential information about private employers.

Also, Tooele County’s unemployment rate continued a declining trend in August 2019, according to DWS’s unemployment report.

The County’s unemployment rate for August 2019 was 3.0%. The county’s unemployment rate has been on a declining trend since reaching 8.6% at the end of the Great Recession in December 2009.

In the same report, the DWS listed the revised unemployment rates for Tooele County in July and June 2019 as 3.1% and 3.32%, respectively.

Tooele County has a workforce of 33,182 people age 16-64 either working or looking for work, according to the DWS. With 32,182 of those people working, the county had 1,000 people unemployed in August 2019.

The DWS report also noted an increase in taxable sales and residential construction in Tooele County as positive economic signs.

“Overall, the picture of the Tooele County economy is positive. In the past year there has been job growth, low unemployment, construction and an increase in taxable sales,” reads the DWS report.