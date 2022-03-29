John E. Miller was born Aug. 13, 1964, In Heidelberg, Germany. In 1965 his family moved to North Carolina. When he was nine years old they moved to Utah. John worked many jobs in his lifetime, from gardener distributing to Hollywood Video; he retired from the postal service in 2018. John loved music, especially the guitar. He would teach anyone to play if they asked. John loved to play golf. His favorite golfing companion was his son.

In 2018 John was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He fought long and hard. John died March 25,2022. He leaves behind his wife of sixteen years Heather M. Miller, his son Daniel, daughter Chiana, bother David (Patrisha), sister Chris (Mark). John had numerous nieces and nephews. We love John and will miss him every day.

A celebration of life will be held April 2, 2022, at 390 Village Blvd., Stansbury Park, Utah, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 435-884-3031.