John Henry Adams passed away peacefully early in the morning of Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, a few weeks shy of his 95th birthday, in West Linn, Oregon. John was born on April 7, 1923, in Tooele, Utah, to John Thomas and Emma Elizabeth Charles Adams.

John, also known as “Jack” and “Brud,” often spoke about growing up in the idyllic town of Tooele.

John’s first job was as a paperboy for the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, a publication to which he subscribed up until his death. John was very involved with school activities, including band, debate and football. John and his best friend Newell Aldous, won the BYU State Invitational in doubles tennis. Outside of school, John, Newell and Reed Stewart formed a singing trio, as well as a trumpet trio. He put together the “Jack Adams Band,” playing for dances in the area.

After World War II broke out, John joined the Army Air Corp and became a B-24 pilot, receiving his wings in 1942. He and his crew completed 40 bombing missions in the South Pacific. John received the Distinguished Flying Cross, as well as one ribbon, three battle Stars, and the American Theatre ribbon.

In 1945, John returned to Utah and his studies at the University of Utah. John performed in musical theatre performances and was very involved in the Sigma Chi fraternity, holding the position of Consul (President) of the fraternity in 1949.

While attending the “U,” John met Gayle Platt. They were married at her home on April 4, 1952, by Gayle’s father. They would go on to have a total of five children. The family was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Oct. 1, 1970. John was a dedicated father, attending every baseball, football, and softball game he could. John always made his wife and children the priority of his life.

In 1950, John began his long career working for the International Harvest Company. While working with I.H., he transferred to Wyoming, Colorado, California, Oregon, Utah, and finally back to California, to the city of Walnut Creek, in the fall of 1970. While moving so many times was difficult, John and Gayle built beautiful homes and lasting friendships each place they lived. John retired from International Harvester in 1982. Two months later he began a new career in employment recruiting. He continued in this profession well into his 80s.

John served with full devotion in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Sunday School teacher, Stake Missionary, Stake Young Men’s Counselor, a temple worker in the Oakland Temple, and Ward Clerk, long enough to serve under four bishops.

John began running two miles a day in the mid 1970s, a passion that also continued well into his 80s. He was a well-known fixture in the neighborhood with his white hat, handkerchief and wooden stick. He ran in the Alameda “Run for the Parks” 5K many times, and the San Francisco “Bay To Breakers” race for more than 20 years.

John was well known for his generosity, sense of humor and wit. John was a true Gentleman, in every sense of that word. He embodied the phrase, “the more I give to thee, the more I have.” He was very well known for making calls and sending notes on birthdays and many other special occasions.

John is survived by his children, John of Lehi, Utah; Carah Markstaller (Matt) of West Linn, Oregon; and Kelly Holbrook (Scott) of Highland Village, Texas. His grandchildren are: Ian (Sarah), Ammon, Aaron, Alexandra, Rachel, Jennifer and Hannah.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Thomas and Emma Elizabeth; twin sons, John Thomas and Edward Orson; his three sisters, June Bishop, Mira Graehl and Emma Lou Ficklin; as well as his sweetheart of 62 years, Gayle Platt Adams.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 2, 2018, at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. The family will be greeting friends and relatives from 12-12:45 p.m., with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask that you visit www.legion.org.veteransbenefits/utah and consider making a donation.