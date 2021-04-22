Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause

Six cases of rare blood clots have put the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold.

Out of the 6.85 million doses of the J&J vaccine that have been administered in the United States, there have been six cases of people who have developed a rare type of blood clot after receiving the J&J vaccine, according to Jenny Johnson, public information officer for the Utah Department of Health.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration have recommended that administration of the J&J be paused until they are able to provide healthcare workers with instructions on how to recognize and diagnose patients who may have developed this health problem, how to treat them appropriately, and how to report any cases they think may be related to the vaccine.

“We have had many questions about why they would pause vaccine administration, when only one in a million people have had this rare reaction to the vaccine,” said Johnson. “We have also been asked why they would pause vaccine administration when there are many medications — like oral contraceptives or birth control, as well as many others that increase your risk for blood clots. The blood clots these people got were a very rare, but severe, type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and were seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.”

Doctors have to treat these types of blood clots differently, with different medication than other blood clots.

“This condition is treatable, but doctors must know how to recognize it, how to report it, and how to treat it,” Johnson said. “Usually, the anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In these cases, the use of heparin may be harmful, and alternative treatments need to be given.”

Johnson said that the CDC, FDA, and Utah Department of Health want to wait before giving any more J&J vaccines until they understand more about what happened. They also want to make sure healthcare providers have all of the information they need to be able to effectively treat someone who may develop the side effect.

“This pause is the right thing to do to ensure that happens,” Johnson said.

“This is a good example of how the safety systems we have in place work to flag possible safety concerns for vaccines,” she said.

Pausing the vaccine doesn’t mean that the vaccine is not safe for most people, according to Johnson.

It also doesn’t mean that everyone who has received the vaccine will develop the blood clots.

“They are pausing the administration of this brand of vaccine because we want everyone to have all of the information, so they can make informed health decisions,” said Johnson.

The recommendation to pause vaccine administration is only for the J&J vaccine, not the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to Johnson

There have been no reports of CVST with thrombocytopenia in people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those who have taken the vaccine should watch out for severe headache, backache, new neurologic symptoms, severe abdominal pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, petechiae, or tiny red spots on the skin, or new or easy bruising.

The vaccine will be paused until health officials meet to reevaluate.