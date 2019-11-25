Jon Huntsman Jr. stops for a bite at American Burgers

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. stopped by Tooele City to enjoy both an American and local pastime Friday.

The former governor and several local city and county community members joined together at American Burgers restaurant in Tooele to become acquainted and discuss local policy with the gubernatorial candidate.

Huntsman is running for election for the second time to the office of Utah Governor in 2020. During his visit to the restaurant, he spoke with community leaders to gain insight on how he can improve the county if elected in 2020.

“He wanted to hear everyone’s opinion on how he can improve the county if he becomes governor again,” said American Burgers owner Angelo Geovjian. “He also shared interest in hearing how to fix the traffic problem. He mainly wanted to hear some concerns the residents had, as well as their wants and needs.”

Geovjian recalled back to when he first met Huntsman, who ate at American Burgers with his family 15 years ago.

“It’s an honor to have him back here,” Geovjian said. “His family has business in Armenia, my homeland. He loved the food there and as it turns out, he loves the food here too!”

The visit to the burger restaurant was part of a local visit to other parts of the city, which included a visit to Tooele Technical College later in the afternoon (See related front-page story).

Huntsman served as Utah’s 16th governor from 2005-2009. He was the U.S. Ambassador to China from 2009-2011 and U.S. Ambassador to Russia from 2017-2019.