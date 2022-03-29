It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jon Randall “Randy” Shields on March 26, 2022, at the age of 76, from complications of heart surgery. Jon was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Tooele, Utah, to Alvin S. Shields and Mignon Mitchell Shields Hayes. Jon had two siblings Dolly Shields Taylor and Lana A. Shields.

He grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Tooele High School in 1964. He then joined the Army and later joined the Air Force retiring later at the rank of Master Sergeant. Jon graduated from Salt Lake Tech in machine technology.

Jon met and married Frankie Kelley in 1971. Together they had two children Jared R. Shields and Randee JoAnna “RJ” Shields. They moved to Vernon, Utah, in 1975 where they established a working fire department, an E.M.T. first responder group, and later an ambulance service for the south end of Tooele County.

Jon attended University of Utah, several Army schools, and graduated from Utah Valley Technical College (now known as Utah Valley University) in fire technology. He worked at Tooele Army Depot Fire Department until 1985 when he took a position at Utah Technical College to help start the firefighter training program which is now known as the Utah Fire and Rescue Academy. Jon specialized in fire and rescue technology and established firefighter training for all fire and rescue groups in the state of Utah. In 1993 Jon helped with the initial training of the FEMA USAR Team now known as Utah Task Force 1. He served with that team in many of our nation’s disasters including 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. He was a member of this team until his retirement in 2006.

Jon served as a reserve patrol officer for the Grantsville City Police Department and was a member of Tooele County Search and Rescue. Jon resided in Tooele City where he enjoyed being a range master for Grantsville City Police Department and was an expert marksman. In his free time, he loved bowling, spending time with his granddaughter Lana C. Shields and working on his hobby farm in Ibapah, Utah.

Jon dedicated his life to serving others, duty to his country and love of his family. May the work he has done speak for him. Jon was preceded in death by his parents and both sisters. He is survived by his wife Frankie Kelley Shields, his children Jared R. Shields and Randee J. Shields, his granddaughter and partner in crime Lana C. Shields, and his nephew Dale (Dal) Shields.

Funeral service will be held at the LDS chapel, 2032 Churchwood Dr., in Pine Canyon, Utah, at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A family viewing will be held prior at 9 a.m., followed by a public viewing for anyone who wishes to pay their respects starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Tooele City Cemetery following the funeral.