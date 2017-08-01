‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ coming to Clark Farm

Music will flow from Clark Historical Farm in Grantsville on several evenings during the next two weeks.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opens on Thursday at 8 p.m., and continues Friday and Saturday this week. Next week it runs Monday and Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 10-12.

The production is presented by the Grantsville Performing Arts Council.

“It’s really a crowd favorite. It’s basically a rock opera with no dialogue. Many, many songs and dancing,” said producer Bubba Palmer. “It runs 1 hour, 45 minutes with intermission.”

Director for the production is Matt Price with Christina Ashby as music director with choreographers Julie Jacobs, Jessica Matthews, Jodie Thornton and Kayla Mesler.

Grantsville’s Joanna Johnson is on a break from her role as Charlotte in the traveling Broadway musical “Cinderella.” She is helping out as the assistant director for the play.

“I’m really impressed with the talent level of this group,” Johnson said. “I keep coming back to this organization because I love working with these people.”

Joanna’s father, Ron Johnson, also stars in the production as Jacob.

“This is the ninth time Ron has acted in this play,” Palmer said.

“Peter Johnsen plays the role of Joseph, and he is excellent,” Palmer added.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musicalize the Biblical story of a young man whose brothers are jealous of their father’s favoritism toward him and the beautiful coat he receives as a gift, according to playbill.com.

They sell him into slavery in Egypt, telling their father he has been murdered, but he ultimately becomes important to the Pharaoh through his ability to interpret dreams.

Narrators for the play are Mesler and Kylie Robinson.

Other players include Dan Ogden as Pharoah, Bryon Hinckley as Potiphar, Lacey Williams as Potiphar’s wife, Jerry Stocks as Reuben, Matt Price as Simeon, Rich Moritsen as Levi, Chad Carter as Judah, Corbin Mander as Dan, Brock Egan as Naphtali, Ben Milner as Gad, Jason Matthews as Asher, Nathan Christensen as Issachar, Brent Hesford as Zebulon and Noah Handley as Benjamin.

The wifes’ ensemble includes Abbie Davis, Tavia Wilcox, Amy Woodruff, Jennie Matthews, Wendy Keetch, Lauren King, Normandy Wanberg, Amy Mander, Jessica Matthews, Vivienne Mathews, Kimberlee Whitworth, Stevie Simonds, Savannah Farr, Jeremia Jakeman and Garret Tate.

Show prices are $10 adults, $7 students and seniors, with 3-and-under free. Tickets are available one hour prior to the show at the gate. The audience will sit on the grass so it is important to bring a chair or blanket.

Clark Historic Farm is located at 378 West Clark Street.