Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele junior Joseph Mecham faces off against Payson’s Cole Jensen in the Class 4A 113-pound state championship match Saturday at the UCCU Center in Orem. Mecham won the match in a 9-6 decision.
  • Mecham has his arm raised in victory after winning his first career state championship.
  • He and coach Cody Valdez shared an embrace after he finished off his match.

February 19, 2019
Joseph Mecham – 4A State Wrestling Champion

Tooele junior Joseph Mecham became the latest state wrestling champion from Tooele County on Saturday, defeating Payson’s Cole Jensen 9-6 in the Class 4A 113-pound championship match at the UCCU Center in Orem.

Mecham had lost to Jensen in the Division A championship match one week earlier, but came into the state tournament determined not to let it happen again. His victory marked the third time in three years he has placed at the state tournament, adding to sixth- and second-place finishes at 106 pounds as a freshman and sophomore at Morgan High.

For more on Mecham’s victory, as well as the other 34 wrestlers who represented Tooele County at the state tournament, see Sports.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte

