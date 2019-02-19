Joseph Mecham – 4A State Wrestling Champion

Tooele junior Joseph Mecham became the latest state wrestling champion from Tooele County on Saturday, defeating Payson’s Cole Jensen 9-6 in the Class 4A 113-pound championship match at the UCCU Center in Orem.

Mecham had lost to Jensen in the Division A championship match one week earlier, but came into the state tournament determined not to let it happen again. His victory marked the third time in three years he has placed at the state tournament, adding to sixth- and second-place finishes at 106 pounds as a freshman and sophomore at Morgan High.

For more on Mecham’s victory, as well as the other 34 wrestlers who represented Tooele County at the state tournament, see Sports.