Joshua Creek band to play at Fridays on Vine

Joshua Creek, a storytelling band, will perform during the Fridays on Vine concert series on Friday night.

The local-to-Utah band has been together for 16 years, according to Quint Randle, who sings backing vocals and plays the base.

Since their assembly 16 years ago, Joshua Creek has released eight CD’s, received local and regional airplay throughout the United States, and performed in front of a quarter million people.

Their song, “What Kinda Car” hit number one on the Christian-country charts in the south and their songs “Love You Son” and “Promise You’ll Stay” are often played on Sunday radio shows in local Rocky Mountain States, according to Randle.

In 2020, the band released their newest album called “Redemption’s Road.”

Joshua Creek has four members who enjoy telling stories through their songs.

“We try to focus on story songs,” said Randle. “We write and produce all of our own songs, so they’re all originals. During our shows, we also include one or two covers in our own style. We try to focus on songs that tell stories.”

Randle said that he would describe the band’s sound as “folk-rock-country-without-the-cowboy-hats.”

Joshua Creek has performed many times during the Fridays on Vine concert series since 2008.

“We love coming out there,” Randle said. “It’s a great crowd. It’s a great venue with the park and the trees.”

Band members love connecting with the audience.

“We love making the audience laugh and cry with our different songs,” said Randle. “We kind of like to focus on family, faith, and patriotism. Those are the themes that run through our songs. We love the opportunity to connect with the audience, especially after everything being shut down. Up until a couple weeks ago, we have only done two shows. We have really only been in front of people once or twice in the past year, so it’s just fun to be out performing and connecting with people again in person.”

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at the Pratt Aquatic Center Park located at 200 West and Vine Street.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, as bleacher seating will be limited.

“We are excited to play,” said Randle.