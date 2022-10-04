Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend Joyce Ann (Breitigam) Mead passed away at her home Sept. 29, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born March 20,1946, in Tooele, Utah, to Eugene Breitigam and Marjorie Shields. She married Roger N. Mead on Jan. 1, 1965; later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised four children.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints and held various callings, including teaching the eight year old Primary children for many years, preparing them for baptisms. She also loved doing compassionate service. She really loved working at the schools helping children with reading and their homework. She loved being a member the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Helen Gillespie Shields Camp, where she held many offices. Most of all she loved being outside working in her flowers.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Lynn (James) Haines, Roger Michael (Kris) Mead, Dale Lee (Christine) Mead. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters Margene Dudley, Loretta Christiansen, Mary Jane (Dean) Gerritsen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger N. Mead, daughter Tamera E. Sutton, parents Eugene Breitigam and Marjorie Shields Breitigam, brother Eugene (Bucky) Breitigam, brother in-law Jerry Christiansen, brother in-law Ned Hallet, and daughter-in-law Camilla (Cami) Mead.

A viewing will be held Wednesday evening Oct. 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the LDS Lake View Ward Building, 2032 Churchwood Dr. Tooele, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the same building Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at 10 to 10:50 a.m., prior to the service.