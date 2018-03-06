Jr. high students raise $4K in ‘penny war’ with teachers

Money contributed to teacher with daughter fighting cancer ♦

Clarke Johnsen Junior High School students raised $4,000 in a one-week penny war for the family of one of the school’s teachers whose daughter is battling cancer.

One can for each teacher was placed in the school’s library last week by the school’s student body officers, according to Linda Kirby, who along with Debbie Hiteman, serve as the student body officer advisors for CJJHS.

“Students, as well as teachers and parents, could place pennies or other coins or bills in a teacher’s can,” Kirby said. “At the end of the day, the money in each can was counted with pennies counting ‘for’ the teacher and bills or silver coins counting ‘against’ the teacher.”

The teacher with the most points ‘against’ was selected to complete that day’s challenge during a 20-minute assembly at the end of the day.

Monday’s challenge was a leg waxing donated by A Cut Above, a Tooele hair salon. Tuesday’s challenge involved feeling unidentified objects barehanded in a blind box. The objects included insects donated by Rock Star Pets and animal intestines courtesy of Tooele Valley Meats.

Wednesday’s challenge saw the winning teachers’ bodies doused in Elmer’s glue and glitter. On Thursday the teachers smothered their feet and face with bacon grease and had a St. Bernard lick it off. The teachers also kissed a pig while greased up. Friday’s challenge was a burger bust, with three teachers and the assistant principal each trying to eat 12 McDonald’s hamburgers. Tooele McDonald’s provided the burgers at a discount to the school for the challenge.

The total raised in the first day was $207. By the end of the week the total raised reached $4,000, according to Krista Sparks, Clarke Johnsen Junior High School assistant principal.

“I figured with 800 students, if we averaged $2 per student, or $1,600, that would be doing pretty good,” Sparks said.

The total jumped partly due to bidding wars by teachers. Also, parents called in and wanted to make donations to the cause, according to Sparks.

The money raised was donated to the family of CJJHS science teacher Tai Lauti. Lauti is in his first year of teaching science at CJJHS. His daughter, Salote, has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Salote has had a partial amputation of one leg and underwent surgery to remove cancer from her lungs, according to Sparks.

“Salote will soon start chemotherapy treatments,” Sparks said.

Salote, who lives in Vernon and attends school in Juab County, attended Friday’s assembly with her parents.

“It was not only a great opportunity to raise funds for a good cause,” said Sparks. “The penny wars was also an opportunity to teach our students to think outside of themselves.”

In addition to raising money for Salote and her family, the week-long event helped the entire school, according to Kirby.

“It really helped develop spirit and brought the teachers, students, and parents together,” Kirby said.

In addition to thanking the students, teachers and parents who contributed money and volunteered to participate in the daily challenges, Sparks also extended a thank you to the staff at Mountain America Credit Union.

“They patiently counted the six or seven buckets of change that we brought in each day,” she said.