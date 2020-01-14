Juan Diego soars over Stansbury boys

Stallions lose third consecutive game, fall to 2-2 in region ♦

Juan Diego held Stansbury to a pair of field goals in the second quarter of Friday’s 64-42 win.

“We were in the right spots offensively,” Stansbury head coach Joe White said. “I don’t know if it was that we didn’t trust ourselves on some of those plays. Maybe we didn’t have the right personnel in.”

Senior guard Peyton Thevenot hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired in the first quarter to give Stansbury an early 15-10 lead.

Juan Diego junior forward Mateus Rohden took back the lead with about 5:30 left in the half with a defended jump shot at the free-throw line to make it 16-15.

Stansbury small forward Jaden Jenkins ended the scoring drought with a transition layup to make it 19-17 with 3:24 left in the half. Senior power forward Payton Gaillard pulled the deficit back to within two points with his 3-pointer inside the one-minute mark to make it 22-20.

Juan Diego answered with four points during the final 10 seconds of the first half, turning what had been a five-point Stansbury lead to end the first quarter into a six-point deficit at halftime.

“We told them ‘you’ve just got to shoot when you’re open. Be aggressive going to the basket,’” White said. “But let’s not kid ourselves, that’s a very athletic, physical Juan Diego team.”

Juan Diego junior guard Talon Valdes extended the lead to nine with a corner 3 a minute into the second half. Rohden blocked a shot attempt by Stansbury senior guard David Spaulding a minute after that, which led to a fast-break layup on the other end to make it 33-20 Juan Diego.

The Stallion scoring woes continued until the midway point of the third quarter when Gaillard scored in the lane to make it 33-22.

“We needed more shots to fall,” White said. “I think in that second quarter we had four or five wide-open 3s not go down.”

Stansbury didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half and made 5 of its 7 attempts from the line in the second.

Juan Diego went 10-of-13 from the foul line.

“They don’t commit cheap fouls,” White said of Juan Diego’s players. “They stayed in strong defensive stances.”

Thevenot led Stansbury with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Spaulding added another nine, Jenkins scored eight and Gaillard finished with five.

Valdes scored a game-high 23 points for Juan Diego. Senior guard Gabe Soto and Rohden chipped in another 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Juan Diego improved to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in league with the win. Juan Diego will face Ogden on the road Tuesday.

The loss was Stansbury’s third in a row and drops the Stallions to 9-5, 2-2 in Region 10. Stansbury will next face Uintah at home on Tuesday.

“We’re okay, we really are. I believe the Cedar Valley game was a hiccup,” White said. “I saw some sharp edges back today as far as competing and desiring a win. We’re not satisfied by any means, there’s still a lot of fight in the locker room.”