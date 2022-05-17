Our Beloved Mother

Juanita Turner Reid, age 83 years, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. She was born March 5, 1939, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Edward LaVerl and Jennie Welchman Turner.

She married William Ronald Gray on May 26, 1955. She later married William H Reid.

She had six children Terry Lee Gray, Vicki Lynn White, Dennis Ronald Gray, Sharon Dawn Gee, Mark James Gray and Scott Wayne Gray. She had nine step-children Bill Reid Jr, Barbara Hillege, Cindy Sommerfield, Delores Freestone, Tim Reid, Keith (Kim) Reid, Roger Reid, Tracy Reid and Kim Brainerd. She had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a brother and three sisters Maxine Ellison, Anna Calton, Jim Turner, and Connie Seabold. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Reid; her parents; two sisters Dorothy Nielson and Barbara Cook; three grandchildren John Gray, Jacob Gray and Jeffery Gray; and stepdaughter Delores Freestone.

Her last days she was surrounded by family and friends.

Celebration of life to be announced. Online condolences may be shared at DaltonHoopes.com.