Judge appoints attorney to represent teen

Colin Jeffery “CJ” Haynie, the 16-year-old who is accused of killing his mother and three siblings, appeared before 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson on Tuesday at the Gordon R. Hall Courthouse in Tooele.

At the hearing, Gibson decided that Salt Lake attorney Richard Van Wagoner would be the teen’s court appointed attorney. At the first court hearing on Jan. 27, Van Wagoner represented Haynie but it was unknown then who would represent him throughout the legal process.

With his father in the front row, Haynie stood before the judge but didn’t say a word, nor did he look at his father.

This was the Grantsville teen’s second court appearance since he was arrested. He faces four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, and five charges of illegal discharge of a firearm. All of the charges are felonies and he will be tried as an adult, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

Haynie is accused of killing his mother Alejandra, age 52, his sisters, Milan, 12, and Alexis, 15, and his brother Matthew, 14, in their Grantsville home on Jan. 17. He is also accused of shooting his father, Colin Haynie, 50, in the leg.

The teen’s bail was set at $4 million during the first hearing on Jan. 27. Although he will be tried as an adult, due to his age he is not eligible for the death penalty per Utah law.

Prosecutors say this is a first step in a legal process that may take a long time.

“There will be a scheduling hearing in three weeks and at which point we should be able to establish a general timeline for the case moving forward,” Broadhead said Tuesday. “At this point, the investigation is being completed, evidence analyzed at the crime lab, etc. Once all the reports are completed and delivered to all the parties, then more substantive hearings will be held.”

Haynie’s next hearing is set for Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. He is being held in a juvenile detention center in Salt Lake County.