Judge appoints second attorney to represent Haynie in court

A second attorney has been appointed to represent the teenager who is accused of shooting to death his mother and three siblings last month in Grantsville.

Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson appointed Salt Lake attorney Rudy Bautista to be Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie’s legal counsel during a scheduling conference Monday at the Gordon R. Hall Courthouse in Tooele City.

Bautista will join attorney Richard Van Wagoner in co-counseling the 16-year-old. Van Wagoner was appointed to be Haynie’s attorney earlier this month by Gibson. However, Van Wagoner is not approved by the Indigent Defense Commission to represent the defendant. Bautista is approved.

Haynie is accused of killing his mother, Alejandra Consuelo, his sisters, Milan and Alexis, and his brother, Matthew, on Jan. 17 at their home. He also shot his father, Colin Haynie, in the leg during a struggle. He has recovered and has been present at all of his son’s court appointments.

The teen faces four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of discharge of a firearm for his crimes.

His bail is set at $4 million — $1 million for each victim. He has yet to enter a plea.

Haynie will return to court on March 30 for a status hearing. The next court appearance is set more than a month out because evidence is still being processed, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.

Although he will be tried as an adult, Haynie is being held in a juvenile detention center in Salt Lake City. Due to his age he is ineligible for the death penalty under Utah law if convicted.