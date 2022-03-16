Judge dismisses annexation case

Protesters of Six Mile Ranch annexation ‘without standing’ ♦

Third District Court Judge Teresa Welch issued a ruling from the bench on March 11th that dismissed a case filed by a group of individual Erda citizens that sought to stop Grantsville City from taking action on a petition for annexation filed by Six Mile Ranch and other large property owners.

Attorneys for the petitioners argued that their clients “may ultimately be forced to have [their] immediate environment destroyed by industrial zoning, gravely impacting [their] health, livelihood, and community environment.”

They also asserted that the annexation petition was faulty, contrary to state law and based on unconstitutional state law.

Attorneys for Grantsville City argued that the petitioners were without legal standing to challenge the annexation, according to state code, and had not availed themselves of all administrative remedies — the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission — before filing for a court review of a land use decision.

The property in dispute is now part of Erda City.

Judge Welch granted the motion for dismissal on March 11 and directed that future hearings for the case be stricken.

With the case dismissed, Grantsville City must now wait for a decision from the Boundary Review Commission. The Boundary Commission received a protest to the Six Mile Ranch annexation into Grantsville City on Jan. 5 from Erda City.

The Boundary Commission scheduled a March 22 hearing and meeting to review the protest. That meeting has been rescheduled for mid-April.