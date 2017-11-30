Judge OKs deal to end lawsuit

County’s next move is how to proceed with selling racetrack ♦

It’s over. Kind of.

Third District Court Judge Randall Skanchy dismissed the lawsuit that Center Point Management, the rejected high bidder to purchase the former Miller Motorsports Park, had filed against Tooele County.

Skanchy issued the order to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is final, on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m not particularly happy that it happened this way,” said Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne. “But now we can proceed with getting the track in the hands of a private company.”

According to Milne, the decision to not sell the racetrack to Center Point was always about what was best for the citizens of Tooele County.

“It was always about jobs,” he said. “And preserving for the long term what the facility has come to mean to Tooele County’s economy.”

Skanchy’s dismissal of the case came one week after the county commissioners announced they had reached a settlement agreement with Center Point and other associated parties to the lawsuit.

The agreement calls for Tooele County to pay Center Point $1.55 million. In turn, Center Point stated that it is no longer interested in purchasing the racetrack and agreed to not participate or interfere in any future sales of the property.

Skanchy’s quick decision caught the county commissioners a little off guard, according to Milne.

“We thought we would have two to four weeks,” Milne said. “We are working on setting up a meeting with our legal counsel and other advisors to determine how to proceed. We thought we would have had that done before he [Skanchy] acted on the request for dismissal.”

Milne did not list all who would be part of that meeting to discuss how to proceed, however, some names mentioned include: all three county commissioners; Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead; Bart Kunz, attorney for the county in the Center Point case; Craig Smith, the attorney for the Tooele County Redevelopment Agency; Mike Deaver, county tourism consultant; and Randy Sant, economic development consultant.

“We want to sell the facility and get the property in the hands of a company that will preserve the jobs and current operations of the facility and is capable of providing long term stability and economic growth,” Milne said.

Milne speculated that the county will probably go through some kind of request for proposal procedure to find a buyer for the racetrack.

Mitime Investment, a subsidiary of China-based Geely Holding Group, withdrew its $20 million offer to buy the racetrack in January 2017. Utah Motorsports Campus, the group that is operating the racetrack for the county, is a subsidiary of Mitime.

However Mitime didn’t entirely close the door on re-entering the market to buy the track in the future. Xinggui Wang, manager of Mitime Utah Investment, said in a news release at the time the company announced its withdrawal:

“When the county has resolved the issues underlying the challenges to a sale, should the county re-offer UMC for purchase in a new sale, open to public bidding, Mitime may have interest in bidding.”

The county has not had any conversations with Mitime or UMC about purchasing the facility, including during a trip to China by Milne and Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman that took place last month.

However the racetrack is sold, and whoever it is sold to, Milne has one goal in mind:

“I want the facility sold and everything wrapped up by March 1,” he said.

Tooele County became the owner of the former Miller Motorsports Park in 2015 when the Larry H. Miller Group decided not to renew its lease on the facility.

The county signed a contract to sell the facility for $20 million in Oct. 2015 to Mitime Utah Investment, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, a publicly owned multinational company based in China.

Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company, that had initially bid $22.1 million for the former Miller Motorsports Park, filed a motion in 3rd District Court to set aside the sale to Mitime, because Center Point had offered a higher purchase price.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins set aside the sale to Mitime in Dec. 2015. During the hearing before Adkins, Center Point Management raised its offer to $28.1 million.

Instead of selling the property to Center Point, the county sold UMC to the county’s redevelopment agency for $20 million in Dec. 2016.

Center Point immediately filed a complaint in 3rd District Court, asking this time that the sale of UMC to the RDA be set aside and the county be directed to sell UMC to Center Point.

In response to pre-trial motions, 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy set aside the sale of UMC to the county’s RDA.

The court was considering Center Point’s request that the court direct the county to sell the facility to Center Point when the county and Center Point reached the settlement agreement last week.

The agreement calls for the county to place $1.55 million in an escrow account. One-half of the $1.55 million will be paid to Center Point once the judge for the current lawsuit enters an order dismissing the suit with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is final.

The other half of the $1.55 million will be paid to Center Point upon the sale of the property to a third party or by March 30, 2018.

If Center Point breaks the agreement, any funds not paid would be withheld and Center Point would be required to refund any funds already paid, according to the agreement.