Judge steps down from UMC lawsuit

Adkins cites ‘familial relationship’ in recusal; case will be reassigned ♦

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins has recused himself from the current lawsuit involving the future of the former Miller Motorsports Park.

In a formal recusal dated Thursday, Adkins wrote that since his ruling in the previous case involving Center Point Management and Tooele County, along with Mitime Utah Investment LLC, “a family member of the Court has become affiliated with a college organization that is interested in the future operation of the property formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park. Due to the familial relationship, the court is recusing itself from the present case.”

The present case will be referred to the presiding/associate judge of the 3rd District Court for reassignment, according to Adkins.

Center Point Management is the Wyoming limited liability corporation led by Las Vegas real estate developer Andrew Cartwright.

Center Point filed a complaint in 3rd District Court in 2015 after Tooele County rejected the company’s higher bid for the racetrack in favor of Mitime Investments’ proposal.

Adkins issued an oral ruling in December 2015 followed by a written order in January 2016 that set aside the sale to Mitime because the county did not receive fair market value for the property.

In his ruling, Adkins chose to disregard a formal appraisal of the racetrack and stated that fair market value is the highest bona fide offer.

Tooele County then proceeded to enter into an agreement with Utah Motorsports Campus, an affiliate of Mitime Investments, to manage the facility for the county for one year while the county prepared to put it up for sale again.

In August 2016, the Tooele County Commission decided to sell the racetrack to the county’s redevelopment agency.

State law allows RDAs to exercise control over property following a sale to assure economic development, according to the attorney for the county’s RDA.

Center Point filed a new complaint on Aug. 30 in 3rd District Court in Tooele.

In its new complaint, Center Point asked the court to stop the sale of UMC to the county’s RDA and direct the county to sell the property to Center Point as the “highest, best and only qualifying offer” submitted in the 2015 bidding and sales process.

Tooele County filed a request to change the venue for Center Point’s Aug. 30 complaint.

Instead of being heard in 3rd District Court in Tooele County, the county wants the complaint to be heard in a more neutral venue.

Tooele County officials were waiting for Adkins to rule on the venue change request when they received the recusal notice from Adkins.