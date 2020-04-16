1932 – 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Julia Colleen Fields, passed away April 12, 2020, at her home in Grantsville, Utah, with her family by her side.

Colleen was born on Aug. 13, 1932, in Dividend, Utah, to Robert and Thelma Warwood Long. She graduated from Tintic High School and spent most of her life in Eureka. She married Howard Jack Fields on Dec. 23, 1950, and later divorced. Together they had two sons, Brent and Tim. Colleen worked at Tooele Army Depot for many years. She enjoyed traveling and being outdoors but lived only for her family. She was known by all for her sweet and caring disposition.

She is survived by her son Howard Brent (Jolene) Fields, Grantsville, Utah; her son Timothy J. Fields (Pam Norris), Hotchkiss, Colorado; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sisters Norma Nelson, Eureka, Utah, and Pat White, Goshen, Utah. Colleen was preceded in death by parents, a sister Genevieve, and a brother Gary.

A graveside service will be held at the Eureka City Cemetery at a future date.

We would like to give special thanks to Rocky Mountain Care, Tooele, Utah, and Rocky Mountain Hospice.