Julie Leatham Sutton, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, (77), peacefully ascended to her Father in Heaven on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 7:47 a.m. She was born at home to two loving parents, James and Mary Leatham, on Aug. 11, 1939, in Grantsville, Utah.

Julie graduated from Grantsville High School in 1957, and later attended and graduated from Stevens Henagar business college in Salt Lake City. She worked as a bank teller and a waitress. She married her sweetheart, Rex, on Feb. 12, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple, and later gave birth to two loving sons, Anthony and Jeff. Julie dedicated her life to being a homemaker and devoted mother, raising her two boys.

Julie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught in the primary, and was a part of the relief society. She also helped tie many quilts for less fortunate members of the community.

Reading, crosswords, camping, and quilting were favorite pastimes throughout her life. She also loved to go to Friday night football games at Grantsville and Stansbury high schools. Julie faithfully attended all of her sons’ football, basketball and baseball games, and her granddaughters’ dance recitals and performances.

Julie was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers (Jim and Joe). She is survived by her husband (Rex), sons (Anthony and Jeff), grandkids (Christa, Ceilly and Kaden) and great-grandson (Moses).

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at the Clark 2nd Ward church (81 N. Church Street) in Grantsville. A viewing will be held that same day from 9-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery.