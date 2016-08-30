July 19 fire victims make do with temporary housing

An estimated 40-50 people were displaced when a grass fire destroyed 10 homes and damaged 17 others in a west Tooele City neighborhood on July 19.

But insurance companies and support from family, friends and the community have put roofs over those residents’ heads.

“There are probably five families in contracts for apartments or temporary housing,” said Bucky Whitehouse, director of Tooele County Emergency Management. “I understand there are also some that are still with family members. It just really varies depending on which family you’re talking about.”

For some families, their insurance company covers the housing bill. For Albert Arellano and his wife Sandra Martinez, community donations pay the rent.

“Our rent comes out of the funds that came from the KSL and Zions Bank fundraisers,” Arellano said.

People in and outside of Tooele County have donated more than $140,000 so far to the victims of the July 19 fire, via a KSL-organized fundraiser and Zions Bank’s Tooele Fire Relief Fund. Tooele City officials set up a special committee, headed by Whitehouse, to divide and distribute the funds.

The committee started distributing the funds earlier this month. It allocated $10,000 for homes that were a total loss, $5,000 for partial loss and $1,500 for damage, said city finance director Glenn Caldwell.

In the case of rentals, owners received 60 percent of their property’s allocation while renters received 40 percent.

Arellano and Martinez are still working with their insurance company to get compensation for the loss of their home, garage and shed. They plan to rebuild and hope to start soon after receiving the insurance money, Arellano said.

“We’re expecting a check this week for the [house],” he said. “I think a check for the other structures is coming soon.”

In the meantime, they live in Camelot Leisure Condominiums. The three-story building was originally home to Tooele’s Central School. The school building was closed in 1994 and converted into condominiums between 2001 and 2014, reopening in June 2014.

As an alumnus of Central School, living at Camelot is a little strange, Arellano said.

“It’s [our condo is] my old sixth-grade classroom. I never thought that would happen,” he said.

But he and Martinez are grateful to be there.

“It’s all right. It’s not really our style, but at least we have a roof over our heads,” Arellano said. “They’re nice. They did a good job on them — whoever redid them did a really good job.”

Nine local agencies and more than 80 firefighters responded to the July 19 fire, which started in a grass field around 10:45 p.m. and burned through the night. The blaze was pushed by 20-30 mph winds toward homes on Van Dyke and American ways, as well as South Coleman Street and Concord Drive.

The fire quickly grew, despite having the first crew on scene within three minutes of the reported fire and the first engine within six minutes. It destroyed 10 homes and damaged 17 others, said Whitehouse, who in addition to directing TCEM is chief of the Tooele City Fire Department.

In terms of loss of structures, the blaze was the biggest fire in Tooele City’s known history, said Jim Bolser, city director of community development and public works.

Tooele City Police Department and state fire officials continue to investigate the fire as arson.

Total costs of the blaze are still being determined.