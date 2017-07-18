July 19 wildfire — one year later

Seven of 11 homeowners have returned to rebuild, live on Van Dyke Way ♦

Nearly one year after a massive fire ripped through the field south of Van Dyke Way in Tooele City, a row of new houses abut mowed grass.

One of the new homes belongs to Dale Beckstead, who was only able to move in a few months ago. Beckstead is still waiting for his driveway to be completed, as well as his fence, which has been delayed by a property line dispute from an encroaching irrigation ditch.

Until the work is complete on the driveway and fence, the yard won’t be finished either, Beckstead said. He only moved into the new house a few months ago when his insurance covering temporary housing ran out.

The July 19 fire destroyed 11 homes and damaged 17 more, with total damage estimates and initial recovery costs totaling more than $1.3 million. Homes destroyed in the fire were valued at $709,974 and partial loss damage was estimated at $167,645.

Strong winds pushed the fire quickly across the field and into the homes south of Van Dyke Way, with most of the houses complete losses. A crew of 80-100 firefighters from nine agencies worked together to battle the blaze, halting its advance at the street.

The unique conditions with the dry field and high winds created flames that reached 20-30 feet high, according to witnesses. Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse said there were many dynamics to balance at once with the fire involving structures so quickly and nearby residential housing.

“In retrospect, the fire was in some estimates a 100-year fire,” Whitehouse said.

When fire crews arrived, the homes on the south side of Van Dyke Way were already engulfed in flames and Whitehouse said a decision was made to draw a line at the street to attempt to hold the fire. He said fire crews from around the county put themselves at risk to prevent the fire from reaching deeper into the residential neighborhood to the north.

Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation but were treated and returned to fighting the blaze. No significant injuries were suffered as a result of the fire, despite its intensity.

The next morning, only charred metal and wood remained where homes once stood, with some homes showing significant damage from smoke and flames. Clean up efforts began soon thereafter, and Beckstead said volunteer groups, like veteran organization Team Rubicon, helped him sift through the ash and silt remains of his home to find missing possessions, including two guns.

“Everybody helped so much and I’m so thankful they did,” Beckstead said.

A total of 240 tons of debris were removed from the neighborhoods damaged by the July 19 fire. The Tooele County Landfill arranged for free disposal and up to 40 acres were cleared to make room for the debris, which was watered down and allowed to cool before further disposal.

Whitehouse said there are still community members reaching out today to see if they can provide any assistance to victims a year after the fire. He said seven of the residents whose homes were destroyed have rebuilt and are living at their former property.

But Lynne Weaver’s family didn’t move back to Van Dyke Way after running into some difficulties rebuilding. She said they moved to Overlake in March after spending months in temporary housing in an apartment complex.

“Things are finally starting to settle down again,” Weaver said.

While her insurance company paid for the temporary housing, Weaver said it was tough living in an apartment where the furniture, dishes, towels and everything else was rented. Weaver, with a chuckle, described it as living in a hotel room where you could cook.

“It was not an ideal experience,” she said.

Weaver said one factor in moving from Van Dyke Way was concern of future fires in the field behind her old house. She said the field catches fire every year and she factored in considerations like the number of exits in her new home and proximity to a fire hydrant.

Whitehouse said the field behind Van Dyke Way was recently mowed down, which would mitigate the impact of future fires.

Tooele City adopted an ordinance in June that expanded the required mow strip on vacant and open properties to 30 feet. It also allows the city to mow the property of delinquent property owners and then bill them for the work.

“It definitely helps,” Whitehouse said.

While Tooele City police and state fire marshal’s investigators deemed the July 19 fire as arson, no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.