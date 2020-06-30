July brings fireworks season

After weekend grass fires, local fire officials remind residents of firework safety and regulations ♦

Local fire officials warn residents about firework safety after several brush fires broke out over the weekend because of fireworks.

According to Chris Shubert, Tooele City Fire Chief, several brush fires occurred in Overlake, with another on 950 N. Main Street over the weekend.

The biggest brush fire, however, occurred on Sheep Lane by Bolinder Resources, according to Shubert.

Firefighters were able to put each fire out relatively quickly, but said that the fires started because of illegal firework use.

“There’s a lot of concern with fireworks,” said Jon Smith with the North Tooele Fire Department. “We are looking at a hot and dry week and a possibility of triple digit temperatures on the Fourth. The fire danger is very high.”

Because of so many fires in past years, firefighters are warning residents to be responsible with setting off fireworks.

“Stay in parking lots or in streets and away from dry areas and piles of kindling, or anything that could catch on fire,” Smith stated.

Smith also said to dispose of used fireworks correctly by placing them overnight in a bucket of water so they can cool.

“Always have a fire extinguisher, hose, and a bucket of water nearby whenever lighting fireworks,” he said.

Fireworks can be legally set off from July 2 to the 5th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the time extended to midnight on July 4, according to state code.

According to local fire officials, residents should never put off fireworks in restricted areas. To see if your area is safe, you can visit arcgis.com or utahfireinfo.gov for an interactive map of the state showing restricted areas..

Tooele City has provided the Dow James parking lot, located at 438 W. 400 North in Tooele City for residents who aren’t allowed to set off fireworks at their homes because of safety concerns.

“We hope everyone has a great celebration and we don’t see any fires this year,” said Smith.