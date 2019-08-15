July skies were drier than normal this year

But water year total still above normal; reservoirs fuller than average ♦

July was a dry month, but the wet spring has year-to-date totals for precipitation still running ahead of normal.

Last month, Tooele City received a total of 0.39 inches of precipitation. Normal precipitation for July in Tooele City is 0.92, according to Ned Bevan, National Weather Service observer for Tooele City.

Bevan also reported that the total precipitation for Tooele City as of the end of July was 19.86 inches compared to a normal of 16.13 inches.

Reservoir levels in Tooele Valley were also showing above average levels last month, according to the National Resource Conservation Service.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 78% capacity as of July 31 compared to a historical average of 67% at the end of July. In 2018, Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 35% capacity at the end of July.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 70% capacity as of the end of July compared to a historical average of 51% at the end of July. In 2018, Grantsville Reservoir was at 36% capacity at the end of July.

The U.S. Drought Monitor does not list any part of Tooele County in a drought condition as of Aug. 13.

The warmest July day in Tooele City this year was 100 degrees on July 23. The coolest daytime temperature was 79 on July 5.

The coldest recorded temperature in Tooele City recorded by Bevan for July was 51 on July 5.