Our loving mother, sister, and grandmother, June Haskell Lloyd (Sylvia), passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 99. June was born June 19, 1920, in Sublett, Idaho, to Irvin Haskell and Clarissa Olsen Haskell. She was the second of seven children.

June married Harold R. Lloyd on March 30, 1938, in Burley, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. Harold preceded her in death — what a glorious reunion it must have been for them in heaven.

June was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings; she especially loved the Primary and Relief Society. She always kept an immaculate house and loved to feed people with her great cooking skills. She loved to travel.

June was always there for her grandkids when they needed her. A rancher’s wife, her life wasn’t always easy, but she faced each obstacle with faith and perseverance and kept her family clean, fed, loved, and well taken care of. She pretended to hate Harold’s dogs, but could often be seen sneaking them scraps, and she later adored the companionship of her own dogs after Harold passed.

June is survived by her sons, Duane (Sandi) Lloyd of Grantsville, Utah, and Gary (Wendy) Lloyd of Tooele, Utah; her sister Lela of Logan, Utah; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold; daughters Charlene and Helen; son Ralph; granddaughter Melinda Lloyd; grandson Clay Lombard; and siblings Verl, Orvis, Irene, Ray, and Roy.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers at Rocky Mountain Care nursing home. The love and tender care they’ve shown her over the last several years has not gone unnoticed and will never be forgotten. Also, special thanks to Cheryl Penny for the love and kindness she has continually shown to June over the years.

A viewing will be held on Jan. 2, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 50 W. Main St., Grantsville. Interment will follow in the Tooele City Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.