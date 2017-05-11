June prediabetes seminar aims at preventing Type 2 diabetes

Making lifestyle changes to prevent Type 2 diabetes is the focus of a year-long seminar at Mountain West Medical Center.

The classes are sponsored in part by the Tooele County Health Department and begin June 7 at 6 p.m.

“The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a year-long program,” said Hillary Bryan, health educator with the county health department. “The program consists of 22 to 26 class sessions that are an hour each spread throughout the course of a year. It is a lifestyle change program to help people learn practical real-life changes that can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.”

Bryan said the first session will be a question-and-answer session for people to see if they want to continue with the classes.

The American Diabetes Association reports that while many people are familiar with Type 2 diabetes, fewer are aware of prediabetes, a serious health condition that affects 86 million Americans and often leads to Type 2. Nine out of 10 of those with prediabetes don’t know they have it.

Some of the top goals of the county health department for the next five years are to help people to lose weight, eat healthy and become more active, according to Matt LaFrance, quality improvement coordinator with the county health department.

Without weight loss and moderate physical activity, 15-30 percent of people with prediabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within five years, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

“Already we’ve had three diabetes classes as part of this program,” Bryan said. “The first one started in March 2016 at Birch Family Pharmacy. Since then, Birch Family Pharmacy started another class in January 2017 and Macey’s Pharmacy started a class at the end of January 2017. The class starting at Mountain West Medical Center will be the fourth class started in Tooele County.”

While 15-30 percent of people with prediabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within five years, the good news is that prediabetes often can be reversed through weight loss, diet changes and increased physical activity. Diagnosis is key, according to the CDC, and research shows that once people are aware of their condition, they are much more likely to make the necessary lifestyle changes.

“Knowing that you have prediabetes is just the first step in preventing the onset of Type 2 diabetes,” said AMA President-elect Andrew W. Gurman, M.D. “As soon as someone discovers they may be at risk of prediabetes, they should talk with their physician about further testing to confirm their diagnosis and discuss the necessary lifestyle changes needed to help prevent Type 2 diabetes.”

“For the 86 million Americans with prediabetes, we need to communicate a sense of urgency — that it’s time to take action,” said Ann Albright, Ph.D., R.D., director of CDC’s Division of Diabetes Translation. “By participating in a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, people with prediabetes can learn practical, real-life changes and cut their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.”

For more information about the seminar that starts in June, call Bryan at 435-843-3779 or Karlee Adams at 435-277-2363.