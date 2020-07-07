June storms provide some relief during extremely dry summer

Rain finally pelted Tooele Valley the last weekend of June to provide much needed precipitation after three months of minimal rainfall.

A weekend storm June 27-28 dropped .64 inches of precipitation pushing the total for the month 1.94 inches, according to measurements provided by Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the National Weather Service. Normal precipitation for Tooele in June is 1.11 inches.A rainstorm the first week of the month dumped .54 inches of precipitation.

The storms provided some respite, but precipitation for the water year is at 69% of average in Tooele Valley, according to the July 1 Climate and Water Report published by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The 69% measurement is the lowest of 15 areas in Utah where precipitation numbers are recorded by NRCS.

April and May were dismal months for precipitation in Tooele Valley during April and May with 22% of average rainfall for April and 27% for May. March measured 63% of average precipitation.

Total precipitation for the water year, end of June is 9.49 inches, compared to normal precipitation for the water, end of June at 15.21 inches. The water year ends September 30.

Grantsville Reservoir is at 66% of capacity storage compared to 95% capacity this time last year, according to the report. Settlement Canyon Reservoir is at 55% capacity compared to 100% capacity this time last year.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map published Thursday, Tooele Valley is in a state of severe drought.

Tooele’s average high temperature for June measured 81.9 degrees, with the average low temperature at 54.1 degrees.

The temperature reached a maximum high of 95 degrees June 5-6. The temperature then plummeted to a monthly low of 39 degrees on June 8.