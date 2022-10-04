June Sweat Desmond, born January 29, 1928, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family Sept. 30, 2022, after 94 years of loving service to others. She was reunited with her husband R. Gale Desmond of 70 years.

Growing up in Center Creek, Utah, she always considered herself a simple farm girl, but this humble farm girl touched more lives than she ever knew.

Three days after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart R. Gale Desmond in the Salt Lake Temple and moved to Salt Lake City to begin their adventure together. They filled their home with kids and love. As a mother she was resourceful and inventive. Her life was one of selfless service. She could frequently be found delivering dinner, making visits to the hospital, or teaching herself Spanish to get to know her neighbors better.

She was a talented seamstress; her beautiful quilts were an anticipated gift as her kids and grandkids were married. Every Christmas her grandkids looked forward to homemade pajamas for themselves and many times for their dolls. The entire family always looked forward to her homemade candy, especially her famous turtles.

Together June and Gale built a legacy of love that includes six children, 27 grandchildren, and 68 great-grandchildren. Her service extended to family on both sides of the veil. She worked tirelessly on family history right up to the end.

From dancing in the kitchen, to countless love letters, from long walks always holding hands, to building a family cabin together, their love story can now continue for eternity.

She is survived by her six children Mike Desmond, Lynn (Sherrie) Desmond, Steve (Judy) Desmond, Karen (Leon) Oborn, Sandra (Frank) Faldmo, Dianne (Darin) Lee; 27 grandchildren; and 68 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Gale Desmond; daughter-in-law Gwen Desmond; grandchildren Aaron Desmond, Tracie Desmond, Jordan Lee; and great-grandchild Grayson Oborn.

A viewing will be held Oct. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Larkin Mortuary-Downtown, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Bayshore Chapel, 5899 Bayshore Drive, Stansbury Park, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.