Juniata Kramer Hopkins, age 86, of Tooele, Utah, passed away on Jan. 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. June was born in Delta, Utah, to Loren and Diana Kramer on Sept. 22, 1930. She attended school in Tooele and worked at the Tooele Army Depot, prior to moving to Okinawa, Japan. She was involved in Beta Sigma Phi and St. Marguerite Catholic Church. All her siblings, Charles, George, Lorin, Betty, Madeline and Loreen, precede June in death. Her three children Debbie, David and Michael and three grandchildren survive her. No services are scheduled. The family of June wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Inspiration Hospice.