Junior Livestock Show set for auction Saturday

Tooele County youth who have been raising animals for market will have the opportunity to show and sell the results of their work at the Tooele County Fair this weekend.

Beef, goats, sheep and swine raised by local 4-H club members, and Future Farmers of America, will be auctioned off at the 71st Annual Junior Livestock Show and Sale at the Tooele County Fair 9 a.m. Saturday inside Deseret Peak Complex’s indoor arena.

“We have a total of 330 animals to auction off,” said Robert Pitt, president of the Junior Livestock Show and Auction. “Kids have been raising these animals, getting up early in the morning to feed them before going to school. They learn responsibility while they feed, care and clean them.”

Showing and judging got underway Wednesday at Deseret Peak with the breeding sheep show at 3 p.m. and the weigh in for beef, goats, sheep and swine from 4-6 p.m.

Market swine, sheep, goat and beef judging were held also held earlier today.

Tonight there will be a Pee Wee Showmanship contest at 6:30 p.m. for entrants too young for the livestock show.

Friday the fitting and showing for sheep will start at 8 a.m., swine at noon, goats at 2 p.m., and beef at 3 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The market livestock sale gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday in the indoor arena.

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion animals, the first and second prize winners, will be sold first.

The sale committee has made arrangements for the animals to be delivered for slaughter and butchering after the show. Slaughter and butcher costs are not included in the auction price for the animals.

The auction price goes to the youth that owns the animal.

“Most of the kid use the auction money for their college fund,” Pitt said.

Any member of the public is welcome to join the auction on Saturday morning, according to Pitt.

“Even if they aren’t interested in buying an animal, everybody is welcome to walk through the indoor arena and see the animals during the fair,” Pitt said.