Junior Miss Grantsville pageants a success

The Tiny Miss Grantsville, Little Miss Grantsville, and Teen Miss Grantsville pageants were held on Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at Grantsville High School. Several winners in each category were crowned, including queens and attendants.

In the Tiny Miss Grantsville Pageant, there were two divisions: one featuring ages two to four, and one featuring ages five to six. The pageant has been going on for five years now.

During the pageant, the girls were judged on their poise and presentation on the stage in their party dress while a short bio sheet was read. Each girl was given a small crown and a gift bag.

Altogether there were 18 little girls in the Tiny Miss Grantsville Pageant.

In the two to four age category, Jayni Hernandez Cisneros was crowned as queen, Autumn Worthington was crowned as the first attendant, and the second attendant was Renn McNeil.

In the five to six age category, Jade Barker was crowned as queen, Adelae Miller was crowned as first attendant, and the second attendant was Sara Owens.

The theme of the Little Miss Grantsville Pageant was “Rule the World.” There were two age categories including Junior Little Miss Grantsville which featured girls going into first through third grades, and Senior Little Miss Grantsville featuring girls going into fourth through sixth grades.

21 girls participated and this was the pageant’s 25th year.

During the Little Miss Grantsville Pageant, contestants performed an opening number, introduced themselves to judges, told judges what they would do if they ruled the world, showed off their party dresses, answered an on-stage question, and performed a talent.

“We had a wide variety of talents,” Janna Jensen, pageant director said. “We had more dancers than we’ve ever had. We also had a singer and someone who did a sewing display. We had a little girl who did a Mary Poppins rendition and a girl who dressed up like Willy Wonka and did a dance with these lollipops. It was all really cute.”

In the Junior Little Miss Grantsville category, Capri Anderson was crowned as queen, Kate Kimball was given the title of first attendant, Madelyn Brown was second attendant, and Emma Strickland was crowned as third attendant.

In the Senior Little Miss Grantsville category, McCall Kimber was crowned as queen, Willow Worthington was given the title of first attendant, Bristol Powell was second attendant, and Skylee Stirling was crowned as third attendant.

The Teen Miss Grantsville Pageant was new this year. In the pageant, there were two divisions: a junior division featuring girls going into seven through ninth grades, and a senior division featuring girls going into 10th and 11th grades.

This year the pageant was relatively small with only a few contestants.

During the pageant, the girls performed an opening number, introduced themselves to the judges, showed off their party dress, answered an on-stage question, and performed a talent.

“We had a girl who did a self-defense act,” Jensen said, speaking about the various talents in the pageant. “We also had a girl who sang and played the piano.”

In the junior division, Kyla Shultz was crowned as queen, Addison Wright was given the title of first attendant, and Lucie Moffit was crowned as second attendant.

In the senior division, Sophia Nelson was crowned as queen. There were no attendants crowned in this division.

During the Fourth of July Parade Tuesday morning, pageant royalty rode in convertibles.

“The girl’s favorite part is riding in the parade in the convertibles,” Jensen said.

The purpose of the pageants is to prepare girls for future pageants, especially the Miss Grantsville Pageant.

“We work hand in hand with the Miss Grantsville Pageant,” Jensen said. “We plan to continue to be the feeder program into that pageant. We want to offer them practice before they get to go and run for Miss Grantsville. We thought it would be really good for the girls to get the experience.”

Jensen wants to encourage all little girls interested to participate in the pageants.

“If girls have a desire to be in pageants, this is a great starter,” Jensen said. “We want to have fun.”

Those interested in the pageant should visit the “Little Miss/Tiny Miss Grantsville” Facebook page for updates.

Jensen wants to thank all of the contestants for being so nice and welcoming and thank businesses who donated items and their time to the pageants.