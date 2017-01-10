Jury gives Tooele man guilty verdict in attempted murder case

The Tooele man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shot fired at the 7-11 convenience store at 975 N. Main St. in May was found guilty on all counts by a jury last week.

Vernal George Wright, 38, was found guilty on charges of first-degree felony attempted murder and misdemeanor reckless endangerment during a jury trial last Thursday.

The two-day trial ended with the nine-member jury arriving at a guilty verdict after a final deliberation that took more than three hours.

Several members of the Tooele City Police Department were among the witnesses involved in the jury trial and evidence included surveillance footage and the 911 call connected to the shooting. Prosecutors also provided a shell casing, shell jacket and Wright’s tattoos as evidence in the case.

According to Tooele City police, Wright and a female companion had engaged in an argument with the 32-year-old male victim at the convenience store around 1:30 a.m. on May 5. Wright and the woman were leaving the parking lot when Wright fired a single shot from a handgun, according to witnesses.

The bullet did not strike the male victim but Wright left in a white Pontiac car, according to police. He was reported as being armed and dangerous, with police seeking public aid in tracking Wright down.

According to court records, the case against Wright was filed on June 2 and a cash bail warrant for him was ordered in the amount of $100,000. The warrant was recalled on June 6 after Wright was arrested by Tooele City police and booked at the Tooele County Detention Facility.

Wright is expected back in 3rd District Court for sentencing on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.