Justice center construction contract awarded

The Grantsville City Council approved the contract for construction of a $3.6 million justice center building, which will house the city’s justice court and police department.

Hughes Construction of Salt Lake CITY was the low bidder but had to make changes to fit under the city’s budget on the project. Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall credited Hughes Construction with working with the city to reduce costs.

“They could have said, ‘We’re done’ and walked away at any time but they entertained us and tried working with us to get costs down,” Marshall said.

The council approved the project to include a $59,000 ancillary building to house bulk evidence and use as a space for work on police vehicles. The building pushed the project to $75,511.95 over the $3.6 million budget, but the city will use $88,283.77 in public safety impact fees to cover the difference.

Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner said the city went through the project and spent hours looking to cut anything they could to fit under budget, including landscaping and furniture.

We’ve gone literally through the whole project a square foot at a time,” Turner said. “If we cut anything else, the building just won’t be turnkey unless we go back to engineering.”

Turner also told the council that on Jan. 1, 2017, supplier costs would rise and the subcontractor bids would expire. The square footage of the ancillary building was cut in half, from 30 feet by 70 feet to 30 feet by 35 feet, to make it more affordable.

The building will be a wood frame with metal siding, Turner said. The building will have water and gas lines run to it, but will only use electricity to start.

The cost breakdown for the entire project will be $184,905.95 for architecture design and engineering; $39,295 for legal and finance fees; $42,273 for site preparation and $3.35 million for construction, in addition to the cost of the ancillary building. City public works crews will save cost by doing some of the prep work on the site.

The 12,757-square-foot facility will be built on Bowery Street, north of the city library. The city received a $2.7 million loan at 2.5 percent interest over 30 years from the state Community Impact Board; the city will use $400,000 in public safety impact fees and $500,000 from the general fund’s reserve fund as a down payment.

Up to 44 percent of the project’s costs could be covered by public safety impact fees, which are generated from building permits. The city receives a flat rate of $1,235 in public safety impact fees for each building permit.

There will be a ground-breaking ceremony for the justice center Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. at the construction site.