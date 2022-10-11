Juvenile arrested for last week’s armed robbery

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in conjunction with the robbery of Sandy’s Gifts and More on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Police say he got away with $100.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested on Oct. 5 after Tooele City Police Department’s lead detectives sent out camera footage to officers. An officer recognized the juvenile from a previous encounter.

The juvenile was located and taken to the police department for questioning where he admitted to stealing the money.

He was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center where he is facing first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery, according to Tooele City Police.

The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m., when the juvenile stole the cash and exited heading west, according to Tooele City Police Department spokespersons.

Because the suspect headed west towards nearby schools, Tooele County School District, in conjunction with the police department put Northlake and West Elementaries, along with Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, and Blue Peak High on lockout/secure.

Parents and guardians of students were notified via email from each school involved and there was no threat to students, according to Marie Denson, communications director at the Tooele County School District.