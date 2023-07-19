Juvenile shot in gang-related shooting in Tooele 

Non-fatal shooting, full recovery expected ♦

One juvenile was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two rival gangs at the Springs at Copper Canyon Apartments during the late evening on Saturday, July 15.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to the apartments located at 152 E. 870 North around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a fight and shooting near the pool, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City’s public information officer.

Due to the nature of the incident, a large police presence including officers from the Tooele City Police Department, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Highway Patrol, and Grantsville City Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Tooele City Police also called out a Department of Public Safety helicopter to attempt to help them locate a suspect who fled the scene.

When they arrived, police found a large gathering of suspects, witnesses, and victims. There were also numerous vehicles leaving the apartments. Officers began interviewing people at the scene, but some weren’t willing to cooperate with the investigation, Bentley said.

Bystanders told police that two rival gangs were at the apartment complex when a fight ensued between a few individuals on the opposing sides. It is unknown what the fight was about. Shortly after the fight, gunfire from the two rival gangs was exchanged totaling around nine shots. One male juvenile was hit by a bullet in his lower extremity.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery, Bentley said.

During their time on scene, officers were able to take one juvenile into custody. He has been booked into a juvenile facility and is facing a charge of attempted homicide.

Many of the details of the incident are missing and the investigation will be lengthy, Bentley said.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-8900.

There is no public safety threat at this time, Bentley said.