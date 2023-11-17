April 22, 1979 – Nov. 12, 2023

Our son, Kenneth Aaron Spence, peacefully left this earthly life Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, due to stage 4 kidney failure. He was born in Bountiful, Utah, April 22, 1979, and was the first child born to his parents Ken and Sharon Spence. His birth was traumatic, requiring several blood transfusions, kidney watches and forced feeding times. His difficult beginnings remained in the past. He made the usual milestones for children, only having the short-coming of small stature and weight. He welcomed his brothers Mark, Scott, and Rick into the family and set the standard for achieving good grades, being responsible at home and actively participating in sports and church.

His first thirteen years were spent living in Magna, Utah. He attended Pleasant Green Elementary and Brockbank Jr. High. His family moved to Tooele where he completed 8th Grade and four years at Tooele High School graduating with honors. He earned his Eagle Scouting Award. Aaron attended Snow College prior to serving his mission to Dallas Texas Vietnamese-Speaking. His medical exam for his mission indicated he had nephritis (kidney disease) but he was allowed to serve his stateside mission honorably. Upon his return home, he attended Utah Valley State College. Aaron had a talent for mathematics his entire life. Numbers stayed with him and he enjoyed solving equations and puzzles, especially algebraic computations. He had a memory for dates and would easily recall family birthdays in his early years and continued this tradition his entire life. This memory aided his ability to speak Spanish, Vietnamese, and his native English language. Aaron was a huge fan of University of Utah football.

Aaron attended the singles ward in Tooele where he met Malia Dickinson. They were married in June of 2006. They were blessed with three children, Olivia (15), William (13), and Breelie (8). They later divorced but continued a friendly relationship which made their split fair and equitable for their children.

Aaron worked for the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, then on to various positions as a forklift driver at several warehouses. In August of 2022, Aaron’s medical exam for work sent him to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure. He immediately began dialysis and was forced to take disability due to kidney failure. He felt fortunate that he was able to work part-time as a substitute bus aide for Tooele County School District up to the time of his passing. Aaron was currently participating in the BYU Pathways program. He received his associate degree and planned to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in the spring.

He leaves behind his parents Ken and Sharon Bennion Spence; three brothers Mark Bennion Spence (Ashlee), Scott Russell Spence (Audrey), and Richard “Rick” William Spence (Sierra); four nieces and five nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Janet Spence, and Rex and Colleen Bennion; and three cousins Doyle Cluff, Suzanne Hollar, and Guy Hollar.

Services were held Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East, Tooele, Utah. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.

The family appreciates donations to the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho, 3707 North Canyon Road, #1D, Provo, Utah 84604. Celebrate Aaron by wearing his favorite color – Ute red!

