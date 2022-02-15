Kael Martin: Tooele County’s youngest City Council member

At just 21 years old, Joshua “Kael” Martin was elected to the Erda City Council in January as their youngest member and possibly the youngest City Council member in Tooele County for many years.

“I decided to run for City Council because I loved growing up in a rural environment,” Martin said. “It was pure and wholesome. The people I grew up around and the lessons I learned in Erda really helped me in life, so I wanted to give back.”

By running for a seat on the Council, Martin also wanted to encourage community members to participate in local government.

“People can tell you who their president is and who their congressman is, but they can’t always tell you who their City Councilman is when the decisions that their City Councilman makes affects their lives more,” Martin explained.

Because of Martin’s age, when modern issues surface, he has a different perspective than individuals belonging to older generations.

“We need to get started young,” Martin said. “This will help us find solutions to these fast-moving problems we are going to face in the 21st century.”

Since Martin was little, he has been interested in politics.

“When I was a kid, my parents bought us placemats with all of the presidents on it, and when we would sit down for breakfast as kids, we would look at the presidents and my parents would explain who they were and what they did,” Martin explained. “I really gained an interest from then really.”

Martin has lived in Erda for around six years and attended Stansbury High School.

Prior to moving to Erda, Martin lived in Magna.

Martin currently works for a horse trainer in Grantsville City.

“I saddle horses and warm them up for my trainer,” Martin said, explaining the duties of his job.

Martin also attends school at Salt Lake Community College.

“I’m working on my generals,” he said. “I am actually dyslexic and I have ADHD, so I’ve had some challenges. I’m doing my generals really slow and getting the best grades I can. I’ve learned that that is the best way for me.”

After completing his generals, Martin wants to pursue a career in law.

In his free time, Martin enjoys hunting, fishing, and riding show cutting horses, a western-style equestrian competition in which a horse and rider work together before judges to show the horse’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle.

“I started cutting a year ago after my best friends got me into it,” Martin said “since then I have started working for a cutting trainer and learning.”

Last year, Martin won first place in Nevada for his cutting.

Martin is training a three-year-old horse that he owns for his sport.

“She’s very athletic and I think she will do well,” Martin said. “Her name is Dancer.”

Winston Churchill is Martin’s biggest idol.

“He [Churchill] said that success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm,” Martin said.

Martin applies the Churchill quote to his City Council Job.

“We had a lot of challenges getting started in Erda,” he said. “We just have to go from one thing to the other without losing enthusiasm and without losing the drive to form a successful city.”

Martin would like to thank the residents of Erda for allowing him to be on the Council.

“I would like to say thank you,” he said. “We have seen a lot of participation in Erda since this has started and it’s just so good. Whether people agree or disagree with me, I’m so grateful that they have shown their support…I have learned a lot and I am going to continue to fight for what’s right. I am so thankful.”