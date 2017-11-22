Kansas man charged with fleeing police in I-80 chase

A Kansas man is facing felony charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Tooele County.

Zachary Gonzalez, 18, of Silver Lake, is charged with second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, third-degree felony false evidence of title and registration, and two counts of third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of law enforcement.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper noticed a black Subaru Impreza heading westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 57 at a high rate of speed at 11:27 a.m. on Nov. 14, according to a probable cause statement. The trooper recorded a speed of 98 mph in an 80 mph zone and activated emergency lights and sirens.

The Impreza came to a stop on the overpass at milepost 56, but when the trooper approached the vehicle, it fled off-road, the statement said. Another trooper located the fleeing car and entered a pursuit.

The vehicle was stopped and four males and three females inside the vehicle were detained, including Gonzalez, according to the probable cause statement. Gonzalez, who was driving the vehicle, had no identification and he said he didn’t have a driver’s license.

The black Subaru Impreza was found to be stolen from Kansas and the temporary permit tag on the rear of the vehicle was incorrect, the statement said. Troopers also determined Gonzalez had an outstanding warrant from Kansas for a probation violation.

Gonzalez made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday and was appointed a public defender, with bail set at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a roll call hearing on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.