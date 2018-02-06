Karjola is Stockton’s new mayor

He replaces Mark Whitney; will serve until 2019 election ♦

The Town of Stockton has a new mayor, for the next 22 months or so.

Thomas Karjola was appointed to the mayor’s seat left vacant by the departure of former Stockton Mayor Mark Whitney, who cited health concerns and time with family. Whitney stepped down on Jan. 31 at noon and Karjola was selected during a special meeting of the Stockton Town Council on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

During the meeting, Karjola and two other applicants — Joe Johnston and Dave Nutzman — were asked questions by the Town Council and community members. The questions asked concerned challenges facing the town, workplace demeanor, as well as other topics.

The council chambers were filled to capacity by residents to listen to the responses by each candidate.

Karjola touted his two years of experience on the council when asked about his decision to apply.

“After getting to know you guys for the last couple months, it made me really want to take charge of this team,” he said. “I think we can really get some good things done.”

Nutzman said he was motivated to be part of the town’s council moving forward and cited his experience handling budgets as a private business owner.

“I think the town’s going to be facing some major issues in the next several years, over the next five to 10,” he said. “I would like to be a part of that decision-making process.”

Johnston said he originally intended to run for mayor in 2021 but applied for the position when Whitney resigned.

“Now the opportunity exists. I’d really like to take the opportunity to be that person,” he said.

All three applicants identified population growth in the town, flat revenue and the town’s water system as significant concerns moving forward.

In the end, the Town Council voted to appoint Karjola by a 3-1 vote, with Councilman Nando Meli voting for Nutzman and the remaining council members, including Karjola, voting for Karjola.

There will be a municipal election for the mayor’s seat in 2019, with the full, four-year term up for grabs. In the interim, Karjola will serve as mayor.

The Stockton Town Council will now have to fill Karjola’s seat, which is vacated by his selection as interim mayor.