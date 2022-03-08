Karl George Swan, prominent civic leader, educator and patriarch, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 4, 2022. Karl was born March 12, 1931, in Tooele, Utah, to Clifford Leroy Swan and Cynthia Speirs Swan.

Karl grew up in Tooele along with his brothers Allen and Bob and made many friends and developed a strong appreciation of and commitment to his beloved Tooele. Early in life, he was taught the value of hard work, initiative and creativity. Music was important in the home of Cliff and Cynthia Swan, and all of the Swan boys developed an interest and aptitude for music. Athletics were also important in the home and the combination of music and athletics was exemplified throughout Karl’s life. He played on the Tooele High football team and also became an accomplished musician playing the piano and trumpet. He graduated from Tooele High School in the class of 1949 and later served an LDS Mission in the West German Mission. A veteran, he also played the trumpet in the National Guard Band.

Karl was a graduate of the University of Utah and was a proud Ute. While attending university, he met a young lady named Janet Lowe at a dance. He took an interest in her and after some courtship was able to convince her to become his bride. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple, Aug. 12, 1957.

Karl moved back to his hometown of Tooele and began a 32 year career teaching at Grantsville and Tooele high schools. Karl and Janet were blessed with five children. Among the many accomplishments in Karl’s memorable life, he considered his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be the most important.

Karl was elected to the Utah State Senate in 1970 and began twenty years of service to the citizens of the State of Utah. His service to his community was considerable and he made significant contributions to state law and appropriations relating to higher education, public education, revenue and taxation, parks and recreation and others. He also served as a voice for the underserved in Utah and was labeled by journalist LaVar Webb as “Utah’s Liberal Voice.”

After retiring from legislative service in 1990, he ran unsuccessfully for the Tooele County Commission. His lone electoral loss did not end his political activism as he would serve as the Chair of Tooele County’s Democratic Party and also contribute many articles and letters to the editor on issues he found important right up to the time of his passing.

Karl was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. His abilities as a teacher landed him many gospel doctrine lessons over the years. In addition, his musical aptitude was used in the service of countless ward and stake choir performances. Just singing the notes was never enough for Karl. He sought to bring out the best in each performer and performance, adding considerable value to the quality of music at church meetings. In addition to his church music activities, Karl formed a dance band with Dave Faddis, the Spendlove brothers, and others that was popular for many years in Tooele County.

In 2003, Karl lost his wife Janet to early onset Alzheimer’s disease. His loving care of Janet was perhaps his most shining moment. The care he provided during her decline was a remarkable example of love and devotion.

On Valentine’s Day of 2004, Karl decided the single life was not for him and he married Kay Thompson Rawson. They met while Karl was serving on the Governor’s Commission on Women and Families. With six children of her own, the combined families of Karl and Kay was an impressive gathering. Karl moved to Roy, Utah, and enjoyed the association with his new stepchildren and grandchildren and the Roy community.

Karl was a true renaissance man with a wealth of knowledge on numerous subjects. He loved to play golf and spending time golfing with family and friends was important to him. He also loved to travel and took advantage of every opportunity to see new places and experience new cultures.

The role his wife Kay played in enriching his later years cannot be overstated. Karl’s family has a deep appreciation for Kay’s kindness to Karl as he declined in health and mobility. That goes for her children and grandchildren as well.

Karl was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Cynthia Swan as well as his brothers Allen M. and Robert H. Swan, brother-in-law Donal B. Lowe, and a grandson Jonathon.

He is survived by his wife Kay T. Swan; children Stephen (Tawn) of Shelton, Washington; David (Jennifer) of Tooele; Gary (Melissa) of Tooele; Amy Moreno (Martin) of Alpine; and Liz Heap (Rick) of Tooele; as well as 47 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and six stepchildren RaDene Hatfield (Harlan), Tana Kay Gooch (Brent Rackham), Kamie Hubbard (Garff), LaDawn Sheets (Darryl), David Roger Rawson (Amy), and Rachelle Rawson Raven; and numerous in-laws and nephews and nieces.

Karl’s family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Chancellor Gardens for their tender care of Karl during his declining years.

Funeral service will be held Friday, March 11, at noon, at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East, Tooele, Utah, with a visitation and viewing beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral. A viewing will also be held at Tate Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday evening, March 10. Interment will be in the Tooele Cemetery.