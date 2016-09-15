Kathleen Pulli Gressman passed away on Sept. 8, 2016, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1935, in Tooele, Utah to Pete Pulli and Rhoda Whitlock. She married her one true love, Ted Gressman on April 4, 1953. She is survived by daughter Shanna Nelsen (Mark) and sons Ted Gressman (Julie), Mark Gressman (Sandy) and Kent Gressman (Suzanne). She was preceded in death by husband Ted Gressman; daughter Dianna Garcia; grandson Ryan Garcia; sisters Julia Workman, Josephine Rose, Louise Ginter and Sybil Keyes and brother Bob Pulli. There is no greater heaven than the heart of a loving mother. She was always the brightest light in the room. She loved everyone as she loved herself. She hurt when we hurt, she celebrated when we celebrated. Her wisdom extraordinary; her love always unconditional; she will truly be missed by all. Fly free, Mom; we love you forever and always. Services: celebration of life Sept. 20, 2016, from 6-8 p.m. at the Benchmark Condominiums club house. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rocky Mountain Hospice (Liz and Tina). You are truly angels in disguise.