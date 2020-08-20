Keeping kids safe from sex trafficking

While there have been no documented cases in Tooele County of sex trafficking, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen here, according to local enforcement officials.

Utah’s Attronet General and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office ofer tips on how to keep the County’s children safe from sex trafficking.

Sex trafficking is defined as a modern-day form of slavery involving the illegal trade of people for exploitation or commercial gain, according to Utah’s Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

Each year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked, according to Reyes, and it is estimated that trafficking is a $32 billion per year industry, second to drug trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a hidden crime, as victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement,” said Reyes.

Traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to lure victims and force them into labor or commercial sex exploitation.

They look for individuals who are vulnerable and may be experiencing economic hardship, natural disasters, or political instability, according to Reyes

According to Reyes, trafficker tactics include, using violence or threatening the person or person’s family members, harming or depriving the person of basic necessities, such as food, water, or sleep, or making false promises of a good job and home, among others.

“Recognizing key indicators of human trafficking is the first step in identifying victims and can help save a life,” said Reyes.

Indicators of an individual being trafficked include, an individual becoming disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship, a dramatic change in behavior, or the person appearing to be coached on what to say, among others, according to information listed on the state Attorney General’s website.

There has not been a documented case of human trafficking in the county, but this doesn’t mean it can’t happen here,” said Norberto Aranda, adetective with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The most important thing to do to keep children safe is to make sure they are loved, according to Aranda.

Aranda also said to communicate with children and let them talk without judgement, know the child’s friends, and know what they are doing online and on social media — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat.

“Electronics and social media are a big part,” he stated. “That’s how the kids are going to communicate, so as long as parents know what’s on their kid’s phones and who they talk to on social media. By talking to them about the risk of being associated with talking to someone they only know online or providing personal information. I think that would be the best prevention.”

For more information on sex trafficking, visit the website attorneygeneral.utah.gov.